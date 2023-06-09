Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Michael Hupy

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 1

1 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University

Marquette University Graduate degree/university: Marquette University

Board: Milwaukee Crime Stoppers (President)

Attorney Michael Hupy has put up $300,000 in reward money to help solve crime in the Milwaukee community. Over the past seven years, this money has been used as an incentive for people to provide information leading to the arrests and convictions of people responsible for crime in the Milwaukee area. Since 2015, $75,000 of the $300,000 has been rewarded.

Hupy is president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, which is part of a nationwide organization that has collected hundreds of millions of dollars to help solve crimes.

“We have far too much unsolved crime in Milwaukee,” said Hupy. “I am proud to serve as the president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers and to be an activist in this community working to put those who have committed crimes behind bars.”

“Throughout Hupy’s decades of practice, he has demonstrated a passion for giving back to the community with a focus on making the community safer, investing in programs and leading by example,” said Audrey Roth, communication specialist at Hupy and Abraham S.C.