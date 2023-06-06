Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Eric Larson

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 33

33 Undergrad degree/university: Earlham College - All College Honors

Earlham College - All College Honors Graduate degree/university: University of Minnesota Law School

Board: Waukesha Civic Theatre

Attorney Eric Larson has served since 2018 on the board of directors of Waukesha Civic Theatre. While serving as the board’s vice president from 2018-2020, the theater purchased an adjacent building on Main Street to plan an expansion project while conducting a capital campaign study for renovation and expansion.

Shortly after this purchase, the COVID-19 global pandemic began and Larson played a large role in the survival and growth of WCT through strategic planning and adapting to a virtual world, according to executive director Rhonda Schmidt.

In addition to his current role as board president, Larson serves as chair of the largest fundraising campaign in Waukesha Civic Theatre history and has overseen the multimillion-dollar expansion project, Schmidt said.

“As Waukesha Civic Theatre continues to expand, Eric has supported WCT financially as well as with his time and experience as a leader, focusing on the overall health and stability of the organization and in its growth and development.”