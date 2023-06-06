Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Craig Faust

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: Madison Technical College of Graphic Arts

Madison Technical College of Graphic Arts Graduate degree/university: University of Wisconsin Management Institute

Board: Make-A-Wish Wisconsin (chair)

Craig Faust began supporting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin after founding Burlington-based HGI Co. in 2003. The company was later sold to Quad/Graphics. Faust donated more than $100,000 in in-kind printing to Make-A-Wish and introduced numerous donors to the mission, resulting in more than $200,000 in additional giving.

Now, as chief operating officer at Muskego-based Inpro Corp., Faust continues to introduce colleagues to the Make-A-Wish mission.

In 2009, Faust became involved with Yacht Blast for Kids, working to provide boating experiences for wish kids and their families and helping organize a fundraiser that has raised $1.6 million to date. Faust now leads the event, held annually at the Milwaukee Yacht Club.

In September 2018, Faust joined the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board of directors and currently serves as board chair.

“Craig’s service and leadership have helped guide Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, so we are positioned to grant thousands of wishes for deserving children,” said Patti Gorsky, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.