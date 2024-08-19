Notable Marketing Executives: Kurt Ravenwood

Kurt Ravenwood, partner and executive strategy director at Milwaukee-based SRH, has been a driving force behind the success of the company and its clients, according to Amanda Arendt, senior marketing director of Wausau Supply Co., a client of SRH.

Ravenwood co-founded the marketing firm in 2014. Today, he’s responsible for directing both creative and strategy projects, and overseeing broadcast commercial productions.

Arendt noted the work Ravenwood has done with another client, Integrative Therapeutics, which has grown from a $30 million B2B brand to a $100 million B2B and B2C supplement brand over the past seven years.

“One of the clearest examples of Kurt’s vision and leadership has been the ongoing success of the film ‘Hundreds of Beavers,’ which SRH produced. Kurt led distribution and promotion,” said Arendt.

Made with a budget of $150,000, “Hundreds of Beavers” is expected to exceed $500,000 at the box office worldwide and is also available on Amazon and Apple TV. Ravenwood’s distribution and promotion campaign has attracted attention from The New York Times, Variety, The Los Angeles Times and The Guardian in the UK, according to Arendt.