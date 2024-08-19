Notable Marketing Executives: Heather Dewey

When Heather Dewey joined the marketing team at Oconomowoc-based Bank Five Nine in 2014, she was tasked with developing and launching a social media strategy for the organization.

“Banking is a highly competitive industry, and we needed a way to effectively showcase our organization as one that truly lives its mission to ‘Make Lives Better,’” said Jeff McCarthy, senior vice president and marketing director at Bank Five Nine.

Now as social media manager, Dewey manages all content and engagement across five different platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube – generating more than 600,000 impressions annually, according to McCarthy. Bank Five Nine focuses on generating content that is educational, entertaining and informative rather than promotional – a strategy that has yielded steady growth in followers and engagements each year.

“Making her job even more difficult is the fact that each post must be reviewed and approved by our compliance department to ensure we are adhering to all FDIC regulations,” said McCarthy.

Dewey recently launched a new monthly social media campaign, called “Tim’s Treat.” The initiative was recognized as the Marketing Campaign of the Year by the Wisconsin Bankers Association.