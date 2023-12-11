Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys: Erin “Maggie” Cook

Erin “Maggie” Cook is a shareholder at Milwaukee-based Godfrey & Kahn and member of the firm’s Labor & Employment Litigation, Non-Competition and Trade Secret, and Financial Services Litigation practice groups.

She is a litigator who also finds time for mentorship and community involvement. She was drawn to litigation because she wanted to help clients through difficult problems, said colleague Emily McKeown, business development director at Godfrey & Kahn.

In her employment law practice, Cook represents employers in a variety of claims before state courts, federal courts and administrative agencies.

“She is a go-to resource on Fair Labor Standards Act claims, which are actions filed by one or numerous claimants and can lead to significant penalties for employers,” McKeown said. “Maggie’s clients appreciate her practical approach to litigation and her ability to be efficient in achieving the best outcome.”