Notable LGBTQ Executives: Tony Snell Rodriguez

Undergrad degree/university: Journalism at University of South Carolina

In his role as visitor experience manager at VISIT Milwaukee, Tony Snell Rodriguez has played a crucial part in the organization’s success, said president Peggy Williams-Smith.

“Since being promoted to visitor experience manager in July, he has taken the program to new heights,” Williams-Smith said. “Through efforts like the pop-up activations around the city, designed to engage incoming groups like cruise ship passengers and Ryder Cup fans, Tony has envisioned the visitor experience program as an accessible, engaging and fun resource.”

Snell Rodriguez is looking at new opportunities to expand Milwaukee’s travel and tourism industry with key local markets, such as northern Illinois. In partnership with Amtrak Hiawatha, the visitor experience team offered free Summerfest tickets, Milwaukee swag and Milwaukee-themed trivia to commuters heading to and from the Chicago area and at Union Station in Chicago.

He also serves as the chair of the City of Milwaukee’s Equal Rights Commission and has overseen the city’s four consecutive top scores of the Human Rights Campaign Municipality Equity Index.