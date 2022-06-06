Notable LGBTQ Executives: Nate Koch

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Notable LGBTQ Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 13

13 Undergrad degree/university: UW-Madison

Nate Koch’s work as a leader in diversity and inclusion began in 2016, with the launch of Kohl’s PRIDE Business Resource Group. Since then, he has worked to find opportunities to improve equity, both at Kohl’s and in the community, through marketing, product and community engagement, said Samantha Maldonado, senior manager of D&I at Kohl’s.

Last year, Koch was part of the team that worked to integrate pronouns at Kohl’s to foster a more inclusive culture and sense of belonging among associates. This included giving store associates the option to display their preferred pronouns.

“Nate is a leader who values input from all parts of the organization, and he is able to bring the connections he has made through his BRG work into the marketing process to diversify the perspectives at the table. He brings opportunities for teams to learn more about inclusivity and shares knowledge he has gained through conferences and other work streams,” said Andrea Port, vice president of social marketing, public relations and brand strategy at Kohl’s.