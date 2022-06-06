Notable LGBTQ Executives: Chad Bauman

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Notable LGBTQ Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: B.S.Ed, Missouri State University

B.S.Ed, Missouri State University Graduate degree/university: M.F.A., California Institute of the Arts

As executive director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Chad Bauman co-led the state’s largest performing arts company through the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Reopening in April 2021, the Rep welcomed back more than 150,000 patrons while keeping hundreds of local artists and staff members fully employed.

During the pandemic, Bauman worked with city officials and epidemiologists to develop a comprehensive safely plan that was used by other theaters nationwide as a guide for reopening safely.

Bauman also worked with the theater’s board of trustees to approve a $75 million capital campaign to renovate the theater complex. This project aims to grow future audiences, strengthen community relationships and strengthen the city’s role as a hub for creativity and innovation, according to the Rep.

“Chad brings a broad perspective and has helped create an inclusive culture at the Milwaukee Rep. The theater is very fortunate to have an executive leader who builds strong and lasting partnerships throughout the community,” said board president Judy Hansen.