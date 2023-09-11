Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Beau Engman

As founder and president of Milwaukee-based financing firm PACE Equity, Beau Engman champions energy efficiency and green building initiatives.

Engman founded PACE Equity in 2013 to finance buildings with lower carbon emissions. PACE Equity provides Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing that offers private capital to fund items in a commercial building’s construction budget that have a quantifiable water, utility or renewable impact.

In 2022, PACE Equity launched the CIRRUS Low Carbon program, a financial product that offers a lower cost of capital to projects that build or renovate with a lower-carbon design. The program has led to multiple developments in Milwaukee and beyond.

Engman also serves on the board of PACENow, a nonprofit organization that promotes and implements PACE funding around the country.

PACE Equity has supported 100 projects with $225 million in energy and operational savings.