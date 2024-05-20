Notable Leaders in Law: Jaclyn Kallie

Jaclyn Kallie, attorney at Milwaukee-based Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP, has come into her own since joining the firm, according to colleagues.

“After excelling in law school and working at a small firm, she joined GRGB in January of 2019 and is now one of the leaders of the firm’s civil litigation team,” said Britt Frank, marketing director at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.

Kallie has been recognized as an Emerging Woman Leader by Tempo Milwaukee, a 2024 Elite Lawyer by ALM’s Elite Trial Lawyers, a Super Lawyers’ Rising Star (2019 to present) and was featured among the “Ones to Watch” in the Best Lawyers 2022 real estate and infrastructure issue.

Kallie is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association, Milwaukee Bar Association, Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association, Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association and Association for Women Lawyers.

Kallie also spends time outside the office as a mentor for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association mentoring program.