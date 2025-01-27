Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Sarah Eichhorn

Sarah Eichhorn, associate professor of fashion and apparel design at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, is the founder of the FAD major.

Launched in 2023, the FAD major explores fashion across gender, accessibility, size, trends and the future of the industry, according to Jeffrey Morin, president of MIAD.

“Eichhorn was also an impetus behind MIAD’s Community Closet, which provides free clothes to students for gender affirmation and career readiness. She also initiated MIAD’s patternmaking and construction project with Independence First, an organization helping people with disabilities achieve their goals,” Morin said.

“Adaptive clothing is not very well known or very accessible,” said Andi Minster of Independence First. “I loved this project just because it brings to light something I’m really passionate about, which is inclusion for everybody.”

Another colleague described the typical outcome of working with Eichhorn: “… you’re going to find a solution to a problem while keeping grace, consistency, compassion and inclusion at the forefront. Her ability to advocate for others and her values is something I admire greatly.”