Notable Leaders in Construction Real Estate and Design: Pat Kressin

Colleagues say that in a field that demands expertise, vision and unwavering dedication, Pat Kressin, vice president of Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF, exemplifies the best in construction real estate and design.

“What truly sets Kressin apart is his unrestrained passion for making a meaningful impact on GRAEF’s client projects and the communities they serve,” said Justyce Dixon, corporate communications leader at GRAEF. “His creative thinking is incomparable, and he consistently presents visionary, outside-the-box ideas combined with a pragmatic approach to implementation.”

The developments Kressin has been involved with include the Iron District, MKE Dog Park, Komatsu South Harbor Campus and The Couture as well as Bayshore shopping center, the Milwaukee Art Museum, Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Drexel Town Square.

“As principal in charge on these projects, Kressin’s role was pivotal, ensuring that each endeavor not only met but exceeded expectations. His dedication to excellence has left an indelible mark on the Milwaukee landscape,” Dixon said.