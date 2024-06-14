Notable Leaders in Arts and Entertainment: Suzan Fete & Lisa Rasmussan

Suzan Fete and Lisa Rasmussan lead Renaissance Theaterworks in Milwaukee as artistic director and managing director, respectively.

The nonprofit organization recently wrapped up its 31st season of performances that are written, directed and acted primarily “by women, for everyone.”

Rasmussen is in her 16th season with Renaissance, having spent the first 10 as development director. Fete spent 20 years as a nurse before co-founding Renaissance in 1993 with Marie Kohler, Raeleen McMillion, Jennifer Rupp and Michele Traband.

Fete and Rasmussan have been leading the organization in tandem for so long that they seem to have a secret language, according to Ginny Finn, Renaissance board member and chief development officer for the MATC Foundation. She attributes their synergy to a common value system and goals: producing extraordinary art and supporting local and midwestern artists.

“Aside from their own excellence, they lift others up and make sure they shine,” Finn said. “I’ve worked or volunteered in the professional theater for more than 30 years. Being part of Renaissance has been a distinct joy.”