Notable Leaders in Arts and Entertainment: Cody Estle

Cody Estle joined Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee as artistic director in December of 2022. He had big shoes to fill succeeding founder and producing artistic director David Cecsarini, but he proved up to the challenge, colleagues say.

“Cody has done what many people thought was impossible. He has injected a new spirit into Next Act, while respecting and maintaining David’s legacy,” according to retired Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge John DiMotto, a Next Act board member.

Estle stood out from nearly 50 candidates because of his broad skills and his passion for the stage, according to the search committee.

Prior to Next Act Theatre, Estle served as the artistic director at Raven Theatre in Chicago since 2017.

Along with Next Actor managing director Libby Amato, Estle is now taking care of Next Act’s creative spirit and bottom line. All four of his first season’s plays have been met with critical approval, and three of the productions blew past their financial goals, including “Scarecrow” written by Heidi Armbruster, an example of Estle’s championing of work from local playwrights.