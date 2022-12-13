Notable Heroes in Health Care: Sylvia Ameen

Since joining the Froedtert Hospital Foundation as its first executive director in December 2020, Sylvia Ameen has been a powerful force, guiding institutional leaders to enhance the patient experience, strengthening its donor-centered philanthropic strategy and positioning the hospital for lasting success, colleagues say.

“Sylvia is a captivating, transparent, and driven leader who engages everyone in our shared vision to connect diverse communities to the best of academic medicine,” said Eric Conley, president of Froedtert Hospital.

Ameen joined Froedtert Hospital with more than 30 years of experience in communications, marketing and fundraising. As the strategic lead and liaison for the foundation board, she reestablished the purpose and scope of the board, redefined the bylaws, established expectations for members and added three new members.

In February 2022, Ameen secured the single largest gift to Froedtert Hospital: a $30 million investment from an anonymous donor. The funds will be used to strengthen the hospital’s workforce, advance clinical trials and harness new technologies.