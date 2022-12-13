Notable Heroes in Health Care: Stephanie Findley

As the COVID-19 pandemic sent people and businesses into lockdown mode in 2020, Stephanie Findley, Ph.D., founded the Findley Medical Clinic in Wauwatosa. The clinic serves segments of the population who are underserved and uninsured, providing more than 6,000 COVID vaccinations and booster shots.

“Addressing the inequities of health care is the most important thing we do,” Findley said.

The Findley Medical Clinic provides a range of medical services to Milwaukee County residents, including primary care, urgent care, case management, prevention and wellness exams, chronic disease diagnosis and treatment, women’s health, wound care, flu and strep testing, laboratory services, behavioral health services, alcohol and opioid use disorder treatment, vocational training, drug testing, and sexually transmitted disease testing.

The clinic also has provided pop-up medical clinics in Milwaukee neighborhoods to serve people who otherwise would have no access to health care services and has donated bags of school supplies to hundreds of Milwaukee students when the new school year began.