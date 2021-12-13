Notable Food and Beverage Executives: Ryan Reigle

Category: Notable Food and Beverage Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 14

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors in Business Administration & Economics

Graduate degree/university: St. Norbert College

In March, Ryan Reigle stepped into his role as president and chief executive officer of Regal Ware Inc., a family-owned, Kewaskum-based cookware company focused on food and beverage preparation products.

Reigle is a fourth-generation descendent of Regal Ware founder J.O. Reigle and succeeded his father Jeffrey Reigle. While his career officially began with Regal Ware in 2007, he was born into the family business.

In his previous role as senior vice president of sales at Regal Ware, Reigle grew new business year-over-year while focusing on team growth and development, according to Milissa Rick, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Regal Ware.

“A driven leader with a strong customer-centric focus and extensive background in global sales and operations, he has been instrumental in implementing strategies and delivering exceptional value to customers,” said Rick. “His visionary approach is inspiring to employees and has created a strong bond across the entire organization through fulfilling the company’s mission of enriching life by bringing families together across the world.”