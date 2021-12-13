Notable Food and Beverage Executives: Nicholas  Fallucca

Category: Notable Food and Beverage Executives

Notable Food and Beverage Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: Business Marketing, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Nicholas Fallucca is chief product and innovation officer at Milwaukee-based pizza maker Palermo Villa Inc. His family has owned and operated Palermo’s Pizza since his grandparents started the business in 1964 after immigrating to the United States from Italy in 1954.

“Nick has an entrepreneurial spirit that makes him a creative leader, which drives innovation in the fast-paced food industry,” said John Leonardo, senior director of marketing for Palermo’s. “Nick wants to win and prides himself on delivering the best possible pizza experience for all of our customers and consumers. Nick is well versed in consumer and food trends and will push the team to be ahead of the curve when looking for the next great pizza.”

As a result of Fallucca’s leadership, Palermo’s has experienced unprecedented growth and continues to outpace category sales growth. Brands such as Urban Pie have quickly become one of the largest frozen pizza brands in the natural grocery channel, while Screamin’ Sicilian continues to gain market share nationally, company leaders say.

Fallucca also gives back outside of the family business, dedicating his spare time to several nonprofits. He serves on the board of Riverwest Food Pantry and is a member of the executive council for Hunger Task Force.