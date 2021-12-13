Notable Food and Beverage Executives: Mark Wagner

Category: Notable Food and Beverage Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 32

32 Undergrad degree/university: Associates degree/Fox Valley Technical College

When COVID forced classes to switch to virtual instruction in March 2020 and again that fall, Lakeland University director of dining services Mark Wagner and his team implemented a plan to feed the several hundred students who remained in student housing.

Three meals a day were packaged and delivered to the students at their residence halls.

“Lakeland prides itself on creating a home away from home for students. Mark and his team create food theme nights, which are huge hits,” said David Gallianetti, director of external relations for Lakeland University. “He has an open-door policy, and students often provide feedback about their likes and dislikes. That feedback shapes menu choices and ensures that individual dietary needs are met. He’s also invited employees and students to join them in the kitchen to recreate their favorite dishes from home on a larger scale.”

Wagner also impacts the local community. He has donated Italian meals to local nonprofits for use as silent or live auction items at fundraising events.