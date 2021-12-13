Category: Notable Food and Beverage Executives

Justin McCoy joined Cousins Subs in 2006 and was named vice president of marketing in 2012.

He played a large role in the creation of the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation in 2013 and is now vice president of the foundation board. To date, the foundation has donated more than $650,000 in grants and scholarships to students and nonprofit organizations throughout Wisconsin.

In 2016, McCoy led the rebranding campaign that streamlined the look and feel of all Cousins Subs locations with an updated logo, packaging and the brand’s signature “Milwaukee Sub Shop” look and feel.

“By taking the time to efficiently evaluate what changes and steps needed to be implemented, McCoy helped strengthen the brand to solidify its future in existing markets and position itself as an appealing investment to multi-unit franchisee prospects,” said Christine Specht, chief executive officer of Cousins. “Due in part to his team’s efforts, Cousins Subs experienced comp sales growth for 24 out of the past 29 quarters from 2013 to 2020. This includes three quarters of comp sales growth in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.”