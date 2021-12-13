Notable Food and Beverage Executives: Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite

Category: Notable Food and Beverage Executives

Milwaukee chef duo Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite – referred to as “Dan Dan” – are working to make significant changes within their three restaurants, DanDan, EsterEv and Fool’s Errand.

The chefs implemented a 20% service fee throughout their establishments, providing sustainable, higher-paying wages, 401(k) benefits, health insurance and vacation time for each member of their staff.

To raise awareness and money in the community for Kennedy’s Disease Association – an ailment that Jacobs is personally fighting – the pair created “Dim Sum + Give Some,” an annual event that brings the top restaurants in Milwaukee together.

Outside of their company, the chefs are active in Milwaukee’s Independent Restaurant Coalition and invest in their local community through their participation in AAPI of Wisconsin and Bloc by Bloc Milwaukee.

Jacobs and Van Rite have also been semifinalists for the James Beard Awards on multiple occasions.