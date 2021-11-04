Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders: Rebecca Mitich

Category: Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: Kalamazoo College, Anthropology

Kalamazoo College, Anthropology Graduate degree/university: Marquette Law School , J.D.

Rebecca Mitich, a partner in the Milwaukee office for law firm Husch Blackwell, has been a recognized leader in commercial real estate for years. Her work over the past 18 months elevated her as the go-to expert for countless businesses and organizations across the state and nation, according to Husch Blackwell chief executive officer Paul Eberle.

For example, Mitich represented Cobalt Partners in a multifaceted hotel financial transaction as part of a redevelopment project in West Allis. The project was funded through a complex mix of New Markets Tax Credits, Opportunity Zone financing and municipal involvement.

“Prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic, the project was ready to close using conventional funding, but stalled during the pandemic as conventional lenders weren’t funding hotels. Rebecca helped resurrect the deal with NMTC,” Eberle said.

She also represents FirstPathway Community Development in placing $55 million of NMTC allocation for projects in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

“Her work has been essential in structuring the agreements, negotiating construction loan documents with the borrower, negotiating equity investment agreements, and ensuring that the structure of each transaction complies with state and federal NMTC laws,” Eberle said.