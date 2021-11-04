Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders: Jim Cope

Category: Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 30

30 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate degree/university: Master of Science in real estate appraisal and investment analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

As executive vice president of Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group, Jim Cope runs the day-to-day operations of its Capital Markets team in Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.

He has completed more than 600 transactions throughout his career with more than 100 capital sources, including more than 50 life insurance companies, and plays a role in the expansion of the Capital Markets group’s structured finance division.

Cope is also responsible for increasing the group’s focus on financing affordable housing options and originating new opportunities for his team.

He is a member of the MBA, the Wisconsin Real Estate Alumni Association, Young Presidents Organization and NAIOP. He also places a high value on giving back to his community as an active volunteer for Hebron House in Waukesha.

Colleagues noted that he leads by example and is generous with his resources, making the time to help others, no matter how busy his schedule is.