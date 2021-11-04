Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders: Jim Barry

Category: Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders

30 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors/ Georgetown University

Bachelors/ Georgetown University Graduate degree/university: Law/ University of Chicago

The past year and a half have presented unique challenges to the real estate industry, but colleagues say Jim Barry helped steer his company to continue to thrive as the firm moves into its second century.

One notable transaction Barry, president and CEO of The Barry Co., helped put together over the past 18 months was the land assemblage for the future Milwaukee Public Museum. Working pro bono, Barry helped arrange the sale of three contiguous downtown properties and aligned all owners’ interests and terms of sale.

Another substantial deal was a land sale in Franklin by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee to the Franklin School District. The COVID-19 pandemic hit during the listing period, but the Barry team sold the land to fit expanding needs within the Franklin School District and acquire necessary capital for the archdiocese.

Barry is also involved in numerous philanthropic organizations in Milwaukee, including as president of the Milwaukee Club, a director of the Bradley Foundation and trustee of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.