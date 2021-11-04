Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders: Jake Garro

Category: Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Business Administration, Economics & Accounting - University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh

Bachelor of Business Administration, Economics & Accounting - University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh Graduate degree/university: Master of Business Administration - Marquette University; Master of Science in Applied Economics - Marquette University

Jake Garro, executive vice president and chief operating officer for The Boldt Co., has served as the principal in charge of more than $250 million of health care development projects and acquisitions since the beginning of 2020.

Garro’s focus is on leading the teams that source and deliver the company’s development projects.

“Jake’s personal leadership style is to put our people first, focus and then grow. Jake believes that building our team is the most sustainable path to an advantage,” said Leslie Wardwell, marketing manager for Boldt. “Being strategy-focused and knowing what jobs we are doing for the community we serve is paramount to Jake’s every day.”

“To say Jake is obsessed with building our people, teams and adhering to our strategy would be an understatement,” Wardwell added.

Garro serves on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame and is active with Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin. Most recently he and his wife, Kailyn, served as chairs of the RMHC’s annual gala.