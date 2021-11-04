Category: Notable Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Eric Schmidt, senior vice president at Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt, has been in the family business for more than 30 years.

In 2010, he established operations for CG Schmidt’s western regional office in Madison. Currently, he leads business development and daily operations for the firm.

In the past 18 months, Schmidt had nearly $100 million in new client sales and has led redevelopment projects including Journal Square Lofts and the Milwaukee Athletic Club, both J. Jeffers & Co. redevelopment projects.

Additionally, he is leading a multi-phased master plan of a prominent downtown Milwaukee senior living facility as well as the master plan for a confidential senior living community located near Madison.

“Our success stems from an unwavering commitment to our mission: to create exceptional facilities that improve the lives of others,” said Rick Schmidt, president and chief executive officer. “Eric practices CG Schmidt’s mission and values every day. His dedication to our company, employees and clients are what truly make him a successful leader.”