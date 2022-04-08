Notable Commercial Banking Leaders: Alissa Peeters

Category: Notable Commercial Banking Leaders

Notable Commercial Banking Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 7

7 Undergrad degree/university: UW Eau Claire

Alissa Peeters, assistant vice president of Tri City National Bank, serves as the president of Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women.

In that role, she helps promote the growth of women in the commercial real estate industry.

“Her reach not only touches banking, but she is also willing to connect all stages of a deal, from leasing, financing, legal, to design and construction,” said Kelly Sullivan, Milwaukee lead for project strategy and development of Gardner Builders. “Alissa will connect you with who you need to know to get a deal done.”

Peeters is a member of the Young Leaders Board at Meta House, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit helping women overcome substance use disorders. She is also vice president of the Wauwatosa Revolving Loan Fund, which provides gap financing to businesses to help promote Wauwatosa jobs and businesses.

“She truly exemplifies what it means when empowered women empower women,” Sullivan said.