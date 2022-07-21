Category: Notable CFOs

Juan Ruiz has served as the deputy director and chief financial officer of United Community Center in Milwaukee for nearly 30 years.

According to UCC executive director, Laura Gutierrez, Ruiz has been instrumental in budgeting and financial management for the organization.

“In the last 10 years, UCC’s budget has almost doubled and the varied funding sources from local, federal, state, county, corporation, and foundations creates a complex funding stream,” Gutierrez said. “Juan takes this in stride and along with the UCC leadership team ensures compliance and financial responsibility in all aspects of the agency.”

In addition to his role as CFO, ensuring UCC consistently has a balanced budget and clean audit, Ruiz oversees UCC administration including facilities, security and technology.

“He helps to ensure UCC remains financially stable while maintaining safety and employee productivity. Throughout his tenure, Juan has also participated in the design and expansion of more than $75 million in building facilities,” Gutierrez said.