Notable CFOs: Joel Knudson

Category: Notable CFOs

Notable CFOs Number of years working in your current industry: 34

34 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Graduate degree/university: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

For the past 13 years, Joel Knudson has managed the financial reporting, cost accounting, auditing, financial analysis, treasury management, business strategy and SEC financial reporting for Waukesha-based A.L. Schutzman Co.

“Despite Joel’s busy schedule, he has managed to continuously invest into the local community,” said Gordon Liebl, chief executive officer of A.L. Schutzman Co.

Over the years, Knudson has coached soccer and little league baseball as well as volunteered with Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, The New Berlin YMCA Wellness Center and has organized fundraisers for the Richfield Sportsman Club.

“Joel is not only reliable, he is also extremely generous with his time – something he doesn’t have much of,” Liebl said. “He has proven to be an incredible asset to our company and a true, loyal friend.”

Prior to A.L. Schutzman, Knudson served as CFO at Criticare Systems Inc. and controller at S.K. Williams Co. and Anguil Environmental Systems Inc.