Notable CFOs: Brent Adam

Notable CFOs Number of years working in your current industry: 2

2 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor's Business Administration, Major: Accounting/UW-Madison

Bachelor's Business Administration, Major: Accounting/UW-Madison Graduate degree/university: Master's of Accountancy/UW-Madison

Since joining Borgman Capital in April 2020, Brent Adam has been an integral member of the firm, a resource to junior team members and partner to his peers, says Marit Harm, fund administrator and marketing manager at Borgman.

“With Brent’s experience in mergers and acquisitions at a big four accounting firm, a venture capital fund and CFO positions at two start-ups, he brings a wealth of knowledge,” Harm said.

Joining the firm at the height of COVID-19, Adams was responsible for supervising each of the firm’s portfolio company CFOs – six at that time – helping them navigate supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and inflation.

“Most recently, Brent was instrumental in leading the financing and structuring of the largest add-on acquisition in the firm’s five-year history, with his efforts leading to the successful closing of Dairyfood,” said Sequoya Borgman, founder and managing director of the firm.

Adams has assisted with nearly 100 corporate and private equity transactions over the course of his career.