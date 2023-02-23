Notable BIPOC Executives: Tammy Belton-Davis

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

20 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor degree in Professional Communications / Alverno College

Tammy Belton-Davis is the founder and principal of Milwaukee-based Athena Communications LLC and an award-winning public relations and equity strategist.

Belton-Davis also served as the first-ever chief diversity officer for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. In this role, she helped the Rep advance racial equity in its staff, supporters and programming.

She also mentors more than 15 men and women from a variety of backgrounds and stages in their careers, working in various industries from philanthropy to finance.

Most recently, Belton-Davis joined Marquette University as an adjunct faculty member. She is currently a board member of the Milwaukee Rep, Professional Dimensions and Alverno College. She is also a member of the advisory council of the Institute for Women’s Leadership at Marquette University and the Professional Dimensions Charitable Fund.

Belton-Davis has served on several task forces, committees, and work groups focused on education, the environment, economic and workforce development, theater and creative arts and racial justice.