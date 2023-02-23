Notable BIPOC Executives: Mfoniso Ekong

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 3

3 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science / Benedictine University

N/A

As managing director of gener8tor’s gBETA accelerator, Mfoniso Ekong has provided coaching and mentoring to more than 100 business founders, 80% of whom identify as BIPOC.

Internally, Ekong has come up with several ways of helping gener8tor staff members gain a deeper understanding of underrepresented markets, and he has developed a working framework of best practices for engaging with historically marginalized communities. He has also advocated for more diverse hiring practices and initiated a corporate social responsibility program in which staff can support various causes.

“Mfoniso has established a safe, effective and collaborative learning environment for all staff members to engage in meaningful and difficult dialogue surrounding race,” said Dorothy Johnson, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at gener8tor.

Ekong is a board member of B Local Wisconsin, a voluntary collaboration of certified benefit corporations, nonprofits, sustainable businesses and individuals.