Notable BIPOC Executives: Dr. Janice Litza

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Bachelor of Science in Biology, University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, Graduate degree/university: Medical Doctorate, University of Wisconsin Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

Dr. Janice Litza, regional chief medical officer at Ascension Wisconsin, oversees and manages medical staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee and the Ascension Franklin campus.

“She is an accomplished and compassionate health care leader with a wide range of experience and strengths in clinical care management,” said Kristin McManmon, Ascension Wisconsin’s regional hospital president. “She has a proven ability to execute efficient and seamless operations to promote clinical excellence and integration, optimal access and service performance for all patients.”

“Dr. Litza focuses on evidence-based and innovative approaches to improving care delivery and is leading ICU staffing transformation across the state,” McManmon added.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Litza began her career caring for a mostly Latino population on Milwaukee’s south side. She continues to highlight her Puerto Rican heritage, especially when speaking to students in schools with diverse populations about careers in health care. She has also mentored many medical students and residents in integrative, holistic medicine.