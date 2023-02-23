Notable BIPOC Executives: Camelia Clarke

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 26

26 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Science Business Administration, Cardinal Stritch University

Bachelor of Science Business Administration, Cardinal Stritch University Graduate degree/university: Doctor of Business Administration, University Wisconsin-Whitewater

Camelia Clarke, president of Milwaukee-based Paradise Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, is driven in her leadership by a sense of purpose and impact, said Faithe Colas, a consultant with Athena Communications LLC.

In July 2022, Paradise Memorial acquired Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home in Milwaukee upon the retirement of Leon L. Williamson, who had owned the business for more than 63 years.

“(Clarke) has a keen sense of business, as noted by the Leon L. Williamson family selecting her to assume ownership of their family business,” said Colas.

She also founded Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Co., which provides a casket product line and sells funeral care supplies. It’s the first Black-owned company of its kind in Wisconsin.

In 2022, Clarke was named Funeral Director of the Year by American Funeral Director magazine. She was also elected to the board of directors of Federated Insurance Companies.

“Committed to inclusive excellence, Dr. Clarke is focused on building the capacity of others in service to all,” said Colas. “Her passion is contagious, and her business and community service excellence is a life and business model for others.”