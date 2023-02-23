Notable BIPOC Executives: Alexx Zawada

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 14

14 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts in Communication in Media Studies at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

With more than 6 million visitors annually, Potawatomi Casino | Hotel is one of Wisconsin’s most popular attractions, and like other tourist destinations, it has faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the outset of the pandemic, Alexx Zawada, Potawatomi’s director of marketing, and her team worked to ensure the safety of staff and patrons in an industry that relies on personable experience, according to Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

“As workforce shortages emerged, Alexx and her team hosted regular on-site hiring events, using nearby digital billboards to get the word out,” Williams-Smith said. “Alexx did more than help the organization recover from the pandemic; her vision has brought the company to the precipice of expansion and growth that many would have considered inconceivable two years prior.”

In 2022, Potawatomi announced a $100 million renovation to its second level, including the addition of Rock & Brews restaurant, expected to be completed in phases during the summer and fall of this year.

Zawada is also a member of VISIT Milwaukee’s board of directors and marketing committee and a board member of Sojourner Family Peace Center.