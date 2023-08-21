Notable Alumni: Sara Mulloy

Bachelor’s Degree: Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Master’s Degree: Sotheby’s Institute of Art

Since joining the small team that opened the Hindman Auctions office in Milwaukee in 2011, Sara Mulloy has combined her passion for the arts and business acumen for initiatives that benefit the greater Milwaukee community and her alma mater, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, according to Tracy Milkowski, MIAD’s vice president for institutional advancement.

“It’s an honor to work alongside Sara, who has played a critical role in expanding Hindman’s presence in the Midwest,” said Alyssa Quinlan, chief executive officer of Hindman. “Over the course of the past decade, Sara has been critical to the success of the Wisconsin and Midwest region. Hindman is the largest auction house in the Midwest, in many ways due to Sara’s consistent contributions to our team as the firm has scaled tremendously in recent years.”

Mulloy is the current president of the MIAD Alumni Association board and serves on the board of Collectors’ Corner, a group that supports the Milwaukee Art Museum.