Notable Alumni: Mort Sayyed

Bachelor’s Degree: UW-Milwaukee

As the leader and founder of Milwaukee-based Minlopro Partners, Mort Sayyed has helped shape the organization’s tone and culture, according to colleagues.

“Mort’s visionary approach has not only established our core values but also inspired numerous individuals to join him on the exciting journey of a startup company. Through his effective leadership, Mort has successfully motivated employees and fostered a positive and productive work environment,” said Christine Dunbeck, director of marketing at Minlopro Partners.

Under a year of his guidance, the company has surpassed $5 million in revenue and has expanded its workforce to a team of 40.

Outside the office, Sayyed has spent time coaching youth soccer. He has also initiated an internship program through Minlopro, offering mentorship to college students from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, his alma mater.

“This program helps these aspiring professionals find their true career paths. In fact, our current intern is a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee,” Dunbeck said. “Mort continues to make a lasting impact, both within our organization and in the wider community.”