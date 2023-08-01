Northwestern Mutual’s Data Science Institute garners new $35 million investment

View of the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons on the left and the North Office Building on the right at the company's downtown Milwaukee headquarters campus. Photo credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC.

The Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute is being reinvigorated through an extended partnership with Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a new $35 million commitment to the organization over the next five years. A partnership between Milwaukee-based life insurance company Northwestern Mutual, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University, the Data Science Institute

Ashley Smart
