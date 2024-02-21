Northwestern Mutual posts new highs for revenue, operating gain in 2023

By
-
View of the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons on the left and the North Office Building on the right at the company's downtown Milwaukee headquarters campus. Photo credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC.

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual ended 2023 with total revenues reaching $36.1 billion and an operating gain of more than $8.1 billion. Revenue increased 3.5% from 2022 while the company’s gain from operations before dividends and taxes was up 11.3%, an increase of more than $800 million from the prior year. “If you look at our results

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display