Northwestern Mutual names new chief technology officer

Northwestern Mutual has named David Gordon as its new chief technology officer, the Milwaukee-based life insurance company announced Tuesday.
Gordon's executive leadership experience within the fintech world spans more than two decades, including his most recent stint as chief technology and data officer at San Antonio-based USAA Federal Savings Bank.
In his new role, Gordon will oversee all software development for Northwestern Mutual's customer experience, digitally-enabled products and corporate solutions. He will also be responsible for software engineering to boost business performance and customer satisfaction.
Gordon will serve on the company's enterprise leadership team and will report to Christian Mitchell, executive vice president and chief customer officer.
"Dave's impressive track record of leading technology transformation will help drive execution excellence in this role," said Mitchell. "His leadership and oversight of the engineering team will ensure Northwestern Mutual continues to be on pace to be the most powerful digital engine in financial services, enabling a best-in-class customer experience."
Prior to joining USAA in September 2020, Gordon was chief technology officer for two years at Realogy Holdings Corp. (now known as Anywhere Real Estate Inc.), the parent company of several large residential real estate brands including Century 21 and Coldwell Banker.
Other notable roles within the financial services industry include U.S. chief technology and operations officer at BMO Harris Bank, and chief information officer of the credit card division and head of IT operations at Capital One.
Gordon's appointment follows a string of executive leadership changes announced at Northwestern Mutual late last year, including former CFO and chief risk officer Mike Carter being named chief of staff for the office of CEO John Schlifske and former vice president and controller Todd Jones being named executive vice president and chief financial officer.