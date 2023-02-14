Northwestern Mutual names new chief technology officer

By
-
Dave Gordon, chief technology officer at Northwestern Mutual. Photo courtesy of Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has named David Gordon as its new chief technology officer, the Milwaukee-based life insurance company announced Tuesday. Gordon’s executive leadership experience within the fintech world spans more than two decades, including his most recent stint as chief technology and data officer at San Antonio-based USAA Federal Savings Bank. In his new role, Gordon

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display