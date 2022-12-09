Northwestern Mutual announces executive leadership changes, including new chief of staff, CFO

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual announced that Mike Carter has been named chief of staff for the office of chief executive officer John Schlifske and Todd Jones has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. Carter previously served as CFO and chief risk officer for the company, leading its financial operations for 14 years. He will now serve as chair of the company’s senior leadership team. [caption id="attachment_560982" align="alignleft" width="297"] Todd Jones[/caption] Jones previously served as vice president and controller. He will lead the finance and risk function of the company and will assume responsibilities for the company's financial management and planning, budgeting, actuarial, investment risk and operations, enterprise risk management and resiliency and the corporate audit and anti-fraud teams. Jones joined Northwestern Mutual in 2003 and served in leadership roles within the finance and risk teams prior to his current role. "We take a thoughtful approach to succession planning for each of our senior leadership roles," said Schlifske. "I want to thank Mike for expertly leading our financial management for more than a decade especially during volatile periods such as the Great Recession. Todd's leadership experiences, understanding of our business, and commitment to delivering results to our policyowners will help lead us into the future." [caption id="attachment_560986" align="alignleft" width="300"] Ron Joelson[/caption] Ron Joelson, executive vice president and president of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company, will retire at the end of the year. He joined the company in 2012 as the company's chief investment officer, a role which he held through December 2020. "Ron has had a distinguished career and has been tremendous influence on our investment strategies, policies and decisions behind the success of our investment function and General Account for many years," said Schlifske. "At the same time, has also been an advocate and champion for talent on his team, resulting in a deep bench of leaders to guide the company's investments for decades to come." Deb Schultz, currently vice president – new business, will become the new chief risk officer reporting to Jones. Schultz is rejoining the company's Finance leadership team, as she previously led the financial management department and was responsible for treasury, budget and expense management, sourcing and procurement, and insurable risk. Schultz joined Northwestern Mutual in 2005 as a senior actuary before moving into several leadership roles at the company. Abim Kolawole, currently vice president – financial planning excellence and strategy, will become chief audit executive leading the internal audit function for the company reporting to Schultz. He will also continue executive oversight of the company's Sustained Action for Racial Equity initiative, inclusive of budget and program outcomes. Kolawole joined the company in 2003. Stephanie Lyons, currently vice president – chief audit executive, will become vice president investment risk and operations, leading the team responsible for managing the company's investment risk, liquidity and cash movement, along with investment reporting and operations reporting to Schultz. She joined the company in 2008. Lisa Cadotte, currently vice president – investment risk and operations, will become vice president – financial planning and analysis reporting to Jones. She will lead financial planning and analysis for the company, inclusive of sourcing and procurement and organizational excellence. She joined Northwestern Mutual Capital in 1996 before moving to the financial operations of the company. Ryan Heinemann, currently vice president – corporate counsel, will succeed Chris Gawart as general counsel leading the company's law department effective March 1. Gawart recently announced he will be retiring after 12 years of service at the company following long-tenured career in private practice. Heinemann joined Northwestern Mutual in 2012. Matt Sullivan, currently vice president – planning experience readiness and adoption, will assume the role of vice president – controller, responsible for financial accounting, reporting, planning and analysis, budget, and expense management reporting to Jones. Sullivan joined the company in 2011.