Northwestern Mutual announces executive leadership changes, including new chief of staff, CFO

By
-
Mike Carter
Mike Carter

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual announced that Mike Carter has been named chief of staff for the office of chief executive officer John Schlifske and Todd Jones has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. Carter previously served as CFO and chief risk officer for the company, leading its financial operations for

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display