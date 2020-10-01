Northwestern Mutual commits $2.5 million to schools, education initiatives

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual announced it’s committing $2.5 million to schools and education initiatives in the city.

The funds will support the life insurance company’s philanthropic strategy of investing in educational pathways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee, the company said. It’s specifically committed to increasing the “number of quality seats” at public, charter and choice schools to address social, racial and economic disparities in the city.

“Disparities are a contributing factor to the academic achievement gap, creating obstacles that prevent diverse and talented students from reaching their full potential,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “We are committed to creating paths to long-term educational and employment success for students of all backgrounds, fostering a pipeline of diverse talent for career opportunities at our company and throughout Milwaukee.”

To date, Northwestern Mutual has invested about $53 million in education over the past 25 years. The company said it is now focused on sustaining its impact at high-performing schools to help students make a successful transition to college and job opportunities.

Fund recipients include:

Acosta Middle School

Bruce Guadalupe Community School

Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy

Forest Home Avenue School

Golda Meir

Hmong American Peace Academy

Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School

Milwaukee Academy of Science

Milwaukee College Prep School

Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

Pilgrim Lutheran School

Prince of Peace School

Rocketship Public Schools

Ronald Reagan High School

Rufus King International High School

Stellar Collegiate

St. Marcus Lutheran School

Wedgewood Park International School

The company has also allocated $100,000 to support City Forward Collective and Milwaukee Public Schools in addressing this digital divide by providing wireless mobile hotspots with data subscriptions and home internet services to over 5,000 students.

Northwestern Mutual previously announced its $1.6 million donation to All-In Milwaukee, which will provide 80 Milwaukee-area students with scholarships through the college completion and career placement program.