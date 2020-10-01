Northwestern Mutual commits $2.5 million to schools, education initiatives

Last updated on October 2nd, 2020 at 12:10 pm
Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual announced it’s committing $2.5 million to schools and education initiatives in the city.
The funds will support the life insurance company’s philanthropic strategy of investing in educational pathways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee, the company said. It’s specifically committed to increasing the “number of quality seats” at public, charter and choice schools to address social, racial and economic disparities in the city.
“Disparities are a contributing factor to the academic achievement gap, creating obstacles that prevent diverse and talented students from reaching their full potential,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “We are committed to creating paths to long-term educational and employment success for students of all backgrounds, fostering a pipeline of diverse talent for career opportunities at our company and throughout Milwaukee.”
To date, Northwestern Mutual has invested about $53 million in education over the past 25 years. The company said it is now focused on sustaining its impact at high-performing schools to help students make a successful transition to college and job opportunities.
Fund recipients include:
- Acosta Middle School
- Bruce Guadalupe Community School
- Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
- Cristo Rey Jesuit High School
- Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy
- Forest Home Avenue School
- Golda Meir
- Hmong American Peace Academy
- Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School
- Milwaukee Academy of Science
- Milwaukee College Prep School
- Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy
- Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
- Pilgrim Lutheran School
- Prince of Peace School
- Rocketship Public Schools
- Ronald Reagan High School
- Rufus King International High School
- Stellar Collegiate
- St. Marcus Lutheran School
- Wedgewood Park International School
The company has also allocated $100,000 to support City Forward Collective and Milwaukee Public Schools in addressing this digital divide by providing wireless mobile hotspots with data subscriptions and home internet services to over 5,000 students.
Northwestern Mutual previously announced its $1.6 million donation to All-In Milwaukee, which will provide 80 Milwaukee-area students with scholarships through the college completion and career placement program.