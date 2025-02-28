Northlake Engineering’s Bristol plant to close this June

Electronics manufacturer Northlake Engineering
, a subsidiary of Standex Electronics
, plans to close its Bristol facility located at 8320 193rd
Ave.
The closure, which affects 36 employees, is due to the company’s decision to “consolidate production to specific facilities,” according to a recently submitted WARN notice.
Layoffs are expected to begin May 30 and continue in phases through June 30.
Northlake designs, manufactures and distributes electromagnetic products and solutions used in the power distribution and medical equipment sectors.
Northlake was acquired by Salem, New Hampshire-based Standex Electronics in 2015
. Standex is a multi-industrial firm with five divisions: Food Service Equipment Group, Engineering Technologies Group, Engraving Group, Electronics Products Group and Hydraulics Products Group.
Standex has additional manufacturing sites in southeast Wisconsin, including two plants in New Berlin and one in Milwaukee.
Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.