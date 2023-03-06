Owner of Fiserv’s future HQ buys parking ramp across the street

By
-
North Wells Capital, of Chicago, has purchased the parking ramp at 615 Vel R. Phillips Ave., across from Hub640 building. (Photo courtesy of Intestate Parking)

North Wells Capital, the owner of the HUB640 office building in downtown Milwaukee that will soon serve as Fiserv’s new global headquarters, has purchased the parking ramp across the street from the building, with plans to update the structure to better serve its tenants. A limited liability company affiliated with the Chicago-based real estate investment

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display