North Shore Bank to construct new Kenosha branch

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank has started construction on a new branch adjacent to the Festival Foods store in Kenosha at 3207 80th St., where it has a branch, the bank recently announced.

The approximately 2,262 square-foot branch will provide private, individualized financial help and an in-branch self-serve coin counter. North Shore Bank currently operates a full-service branch inside the Festival Foods store, which will be replaced by the new branch. Its staff will transfer to the new location once construction is complete.

“This location is special to us and our customers as this was the first location to roll out video teller banking—something that hadn’t yet happened in the state,” North Shore Bank district manager Brian Bozek said in a statement. “We’re excited to grow with and continue to listen and respond to our customer’s needs.”

North Shore Bank’s branch inside the Festival Foods store will remain open during construction of the new branch, which is set to open in spring of 2021, according to a press release.

North Shore Bank has assets of $2 billion and 46 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.