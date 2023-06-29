North Carolina startup takes grand prize at Summerfest Tech’s Pitch Competition

Milwaukee-based AfroCharts named Hometown Winner

From left are: Khalif El-Amin, co-founder, Young Enterprising Society; Nick Myers, co-founder & CEO of RedFox AI; Leonard Novati, founder and CEO of AfroCharts; Marcus King, founder and CTO of Lavni. Inc; Jonah Turner, head of emerging tech at Molson Coors; and Stephanie Crosley, program manager at Young Enterprising Society. Submitted image.

A Raleigh, North Carolina-based health care startup took home a first-place prize of $20,000 at this year’s Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition. Lavni Inc., founded by Marcus King, aims to combat the stigma surrounding mental health care by connecting individuals in underserved communities with mental health professionals. Offering a unique avatar feature, clients can access an

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

