Nonprofit Spotlight: Our Harmony Club

P.O. Box 427, Sturtevant

262-880-5301 | ourharmonyclub.org

Facebook: facebook.com/Ourharmonyclub

Instagram: @OurHarmonyClub

Year founded: 2015

Mission statement: We care for and about each other by supporting caregivers and the elderly individuals they are caring for. We are volunteer-based and promote and enhance the quality of life for all.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: We offer respite to caregivers in the community through affordable alternative care. We provide six hours of fun and friendship to families for only $35 a day, allowing caregivers to rest while we care for their loved one so they can refuel, allowing them to be a better caregiver.

Other focuses of your nonprofit organization: We also focus on involving more of the community through many different volunteer opportunities. As of now we are 96% volunteer-based. There are a lot of people who want to help and to share time with these wonderful elderly individuals who often times are socially isolated and have very little opportunity to be amongst others like them and engaged in a social setting.

Number of employees at this location: Four

Executive leadership: Dawn Vlach, director

Board of directors:

Dawn Vlach, president

Edwin Raymond, vice president

David Miller, treasurer

Martine Albritton

Suzanne Pettit

Barb Sumpter

Sydney Prochazka

John Brensinger

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes.

What roles are you looking to fill? Assistance with grant writing.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: Donations, including dish soap, flushable wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, paper towel, large latex gloves, half-and-half coffee, letter envelopes, small return envelopes, copy paper, 8-ounce cups, dinner napkins, large paper plates, small plates, creamer, snack-sized chips, small candy bars.

Key fundraising events: We have a quarterly cribbage tournament.