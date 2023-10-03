Nonprofit Spotlight: Milwaukee Parks Foundation

Click here to continue to BizTimes

1531 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, WI 53205 414-687-7166 | mkeparksfoundation.org Facebook: facebook.com/mkeparksfoundation Instagram: @mkeparksfoundation LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/milwaukee-parks-foundation

Year founded: 2019

Mission statement: Engage our community in supporting Milwaukee County Parks to collectively steward a thriving parks system.

Primary focus: Milwaukee Parks Foundation strives to collectively steward a thriving parks system. Through fundraising, raising awareness, advocacy and building community capacity and partnerships, Milwaukee Parks Foundation is dedicated to building a more vibrant and equitable parks system that benefits all.

Other focuses: Milwaukee Parks Foundation provides support to Milwaukee County Parks, complementing parks operations and expanding their engagement capacity while cultivating philanthropic support and community involvement. While MPF works closely with Milwaukee County Parks, we are a separate nonprofit organization.

Number of employees: 3

Executive leadership: Rebecca Stoner, executive director

Board of directors: Judy Krause, chair; Tami Garrison, immediate past chair; Tony Shields, treasurer; Stephanie Mercado, secretary; Guy Smith, ex officio; Kweku TeAngelo Cargile Jr., Samantha Maldonado, Nicole Angresano, Marcus White, Demetria Smith, Ayrton Bryan, Charles Green Jr., Katie Podmokly, Brigette Beamon

Is your organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes. We are seeking committee members.

What roles are you looking to fill? Marketing and communications, nominations and governance, finance and investment, and development

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit:

Connect with us to learn about future events, possible partnerships and volunteer opportunities. Make a gift today at mkeparksfoundation.org. Explore in-kind giving opportunities. Stay connected by joining our email list at mkeparksfoundation.org.

Key fundraising events: Go Green for Parks