Nonprofit spotlight: Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN)

191 N. Broadway, Suite 2, Milwaukee

(414) 485-0033 | marnarts.org

Facebook: facebook.com/MilwaukeeArtists

Instagram: @MilwaukeeArtistResourceNetwork | Twitter: @mkearts

Year founded: 2002

Mission statement: The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network strengthens the capacities of our members including artists, other arts workers and arts participants engaging communities and markets within and beyond the Milwaukee region.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: We’re dedicated to providing artists from all social and economic backgrounds with the resources needed to cultivate a local, sustainable, art practice with the capacity to engage national and international markets.

Number of employees at this location: Seven

Key donors: Bader Philanthropies, Greater Milwaukee Foundation – Mary Nohl, Herb Kohl Philanthropies, We Energies Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board/Wisconsin Arts Board, Milwaukee Cares for Arts and Culture Relief Grant Recipient, Ken Krei, Nirmal Raja

Executive leadership: Mal Montoya, president and CEO

Board of directors: Mal Montoya; Pamela Anderson, board chair; Robert Zondog, vice chair; Ron Bote, treasurer; Margaret Wittig, secretary; Lynne Dixon-Speller; Nine Ghanbarzadeh, and Michael Havice.

What roles are you looking to fill? MARN highly encourages our community members who identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, individuals with disabilities, working class, immigrants, and/or veterans, to join us in leadership and advisory roles.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: One-time donations, recurring sponsorships, and Legacy Giving are all customizable options to support our programs and initiatives. MARN is happy to offer a few different membership levels including Friends of MARN, Creatives and Creative Business.

Key fundraising events: With the completion of the new MARN ART + CULTURE HUB, located in the Historic Third Ward, MARN will look to host a series of COVID compliant events to draw attention to our growing capacity.